Inspector, SI, ASI Among 14 Police Official Suspended For Facilitating Drug Dealers

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Inspector, SI, ASI among 14 police official suspended for facilitating drug dealers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations has suspended 14 police officials including an inspector, Sub inspectors, ASI and others on charges of facilitating the drug dealers.

According to an order of the office of the SSP operations, the 14 police officials have been suspended and closed to police lines with immediate effect and a proper charge sheet and summary of allegations issued to them separately.

These officials included Inspector Javed Akhtar, Sub inspectors Naeem Khan and Iftikhar Ahmad, ASI Akram Jan, IHCs Abid Ali, Safdar Shah and Lal Shad, LHC Kamil, Ijaz and Subhan Ullah, Head Constable Shafique and constables Kazim, Saddam and Waqas.

APP/adi

