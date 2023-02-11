Inspector suspended for forging service record

An Inspector of Attock Police was removed from the service after he was found guilty of allegedly tempering his official service record, misuse of authority and fraudulently getting a promotion while a clerk was issued a show cause notice for benefiting the official

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :An Inspector of Attock Police was removed from the service after he was found guilty of allegedly tempering his official service record, misuse of authority and fraudulently getting a promotion while a clerk was issued a show cause notice for benefiting the official.

According to Police department, Inspector Azmat Hayat was awarded a penalty of removal from service for fraudulently getting a promotion from Sub inspector to the upper rank of Inspector by tempering his service record through the alleged convenience of a clerk posted at the district police office.

Sources said that Azmat Hayat while serving as station house officer Jhari Kiss in Hassanabdal was found guilty in the official probe for allegedly taking Rs 0.5 million as illegal gratification for tampering with evidence in a murder case. The inquiry team awarded the major plenty of "no further promotion" under Police Order 2002.

However, the said official in gloves with a clerk of the police department allegedly removed the inquiry report and recommendation of the inquiry committee with the convenience of a clerk and succeeded to get a promotion in December 2022.