Inspector suspends over alleged involvement in assault case

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The Deputy Inspector General Police Pir Muhammad Shah Tuesday suspended police Inspector Pir Allah Bachayo over his alleged involvement in an assault case.

According to the spokesman, DIG had already taken notice of the viral video on social media on December 12, in which Inspector Allah Bachayo was allegedly involved in assault of 19-year-old boy in Sehwan taluka of district Jamshoro and ordered an inquiry of the incident.

While suspending the Inspector, the DIG also directed for initiating departmental action against the officer under inquiry, spokesman said.