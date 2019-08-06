Inspector unlawfully used his power

The investigative officer of Aabpara police station has unlawfully used his power, tortured an innocent person without any reason

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th August, 2019) The investigative officer of Aabpara police station has unlawfully used his power, tortured an innocent person without any reason.The inner sources stated that the Sub-inspector of Aabpara police station Tahir Khan Nyazee threatened Muhammad Shabir bother of accused Muhammad Nadeem who's cheaq had decaled bogus six year ago and case registered at Aabpara police station.

Sub-inspector asked Muhammad Shabir to help him in arrest of accused Muhammad Nadeem.

However, he clearly refused to do so. After his refusal, inspector allegedly arrested his home and subjected to worst tortured. A case was also registered against him without any sold reason. Online tried to contact sub-inspector but failed.