Inspector's Grave Saluted On His Death Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2024 | 10:50 PM

Inspector's grave saluted on his death anniversary

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) A police contingent of Thikriwala has saluted the grave of martyred Inspector Chaudhry Muhammad Sadiq Gujjar on the occasion of his death anniversary, here on Wednesday.

Police spokesman said that on the direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil, the Thikriwala police team headed by DSP Factory Area Ata-ur-Rehman visited the graveyard and presented a salute to the grave of martyred police inspector Chaudhry Muhammad Sadiq Gujjar in recognition of his services rendered for the police department.

The said police officer had laid down his life while encountering the criminals in Bahawalpur. Therefore the police contingent visited the grave of late police inspector and presented salute in addition to offering “Fateha” for the departed soul.

The police officers also laid a floral wreath on the grave and distributed gifts among his family members, spokesman added.

