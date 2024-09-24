- Home
Inspiring Showcase Of Creativity At SAU, Poster Presentation And Project Exhibition By Students
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 03:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) An inspiring exhibition of "Poster Presentation and Project" was organized under the auspices of the Department of English, Sindh Agricultural University, Tondojam, where BS English students showcased their brilliance and creativity through a projects and posters.
The event projected the exceptional talents of first and second-semester students.
According to the SAU spokesperson, the exhibition was officially inaugurated by the Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Social Sciences (FASS) Prof. Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, along with Dr. Shabana Sartaj, Chairperson of the English Department, through a ceremonial ribbon-cutting. The event drew considerable attention, with faculty and students from across the university attending and engaging with the exhibits.
Prof. Dr. Khooharo, while addressing the gathering, praised the efforts of students. He said “This event not only highlights the academic and creative abilities of our students but also enhances their critical thinking and communication skills, which are essential for their future success.
He also emphasized the importance of combining creativity with education for a better educational experience.
Dr. Shabana Sartaj said that our students have shown extraordinary commitment in implementing these projects. The posters and projects in this exhibition reflect their hard work and strong educational background, and we are proud of their achievements. She encouraged students to continue striving for excellence and compete with their peers at other institutions.
The Spokesperson informed that under the supervision of Naila Baloch, 38 students presented six posters on topics such as phonetics, sound formation and phonetic transcription. In addition, 35 students exhibited four innovative projects centered on Philosophers of English Language and Literature as part of their semester tasks. While a special segment featured three research posters on Gender Discourse, presented by 9 students under the guidance of Saima Larik.
