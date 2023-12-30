Open Menu

Install Trackers In Livestock Vehicles In One Week: Caretaker Punjab Minister For Livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2023 | 08:26 PM

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad has directed the department to complete the process of tracker installation in Livestock field vehicles within a week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad has directed the department to complete the process of tracker installation in Livestock field vehicles within a week.

He presided over a meeting in his camp office, here on Saturday.

He said that the steering committee would review the performance of Pakistan Animal Identification and Traceability System (PAITS) on weekly basis.

He said warned that the department would conduct crackdown on low-quality silage units.

The minister said that the department would have to organise the awareness programme regarding PAITS across Punjab.

