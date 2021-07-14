Installation of Aluminum Cat Eyes strips stopped to use as speed breaker: Senate told

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Senate was informed on Wednesday that presently installation of Aluminum Cat Eyes /Rumble strips has been stopped to use as speed breaker in Islamabad.

Replying a question in Senate, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that at present the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has been using normal low profile plastic cat eyes as rumbles strips in order to facilitate the commuters for reducing speed to avoid severe accidents, especially near schools, Mosques and hospitals.

He said, however, it was also clarified that two types of cat eyes being used in Islamabad, one is 3M plastic cat eyes of size 100x100x27mm which was recommended to reduce the speed and other was road studs which was recommended as divider, not as a speed reducer.