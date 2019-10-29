Installation of bins at public places urged to avoid littering

(@imziishan)

In violation of the clean, green Pakistan initiative, the Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) is not cleaning the public places, giving a shabby look to the federal capital which is the face of country

The markets, Bazzars, parks and other public places in various sectors including G-6- , G-7, G-8, I-9, I-8, H-9 and others were not being cleaned timely, citizens of the capital city on Tuesday blamed the MCI while pointing out its slackness towards civic issues.They also underlined the need for installing the bins at public places in order to purge the city from litter.

A number of shopkeepers also complained of declining business in markets like Melody, Sitara market, Aabpara and Karachi Company due to their untimely cleaning and smell emitting heaps of garbage.

Shahbaz Arif, a shopkeeper at Sitara Market, said the MCI sanitary workers was paying irregular visits to the markets. Occasionally, they visited the markets and dumped waste within the vicinity and burnt when it turned into small mound, he added.

He urged the city managers to clean the markets twice a day and install a small bin outside every shop, besides placing at least one big dumpster outside every market to ensure neat and clean markets and Bazaars and launch sensitization campaign for visitors.

Zahid Khan, resident of G-7, said the public parks in this sector was giving an uncivilized look due to bad sanitary conditions.The public dumped garbage openly in the park due to paucity of bins, he added.

Ubaid Ali said the people should keep the public places clean like their home and should avoid littering.

When contacted, a senior official in Sanitation Department of the MCI claimed that the cleanliness drives were being carried out in every market of the city on regular basis.

He said the sanitation department was ensuring collection and disposal of garbage in Markaz of every sector of the capital city including sectors of G, H, I and F series.

The official said sixty per cent of the markets' garbage comprised of green waste and collection of such type of trash was not the responsibility of sanitation wing of MCI, he added.

However, he said, now the department was lifting every type of garbage from the markets due to shortage of staff in other formations of the MCI.

To a query, he said, some two years back, the MCI had installed the waste bins in Jinnah, Super and Melody market, but they were removed by the shopkeepers.

