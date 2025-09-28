Open Menu

Installation Of Cameras In 73 School Buses Begins

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2025 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The installation of cameras in the school transport fleet of the Worker Welfare Department (WWD) has begun. Following the directives of Punjab’s Provincial Minister for Labour and Manpower, Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar, the Punjab Worker Welfare Fund has initiated this project.

According to sources from the Worker Welfare Department speaking to APP, this measure aims to ensure complete protection for workers' children during their commute to and from school.

Cameras will be installed in buses serving 73 Worker Welfare schools across Punjab.

These cameras will enable real-time monitoring and reporting. The installation process is expected to be completed soon. Besides enhancing security, the cameras will also be used to monitor the behavior of bus staff towards the children.

Additionally, free uniforms will be provided to the children of workers. Currently, more than 50,000 children are enrolled in Worker Welfare schools.

