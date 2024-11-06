Installation of cameras under safe city project begins

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) District Police Officer Sargodha Dr.Asad Ejaz Malhi on Wednesday said that installation process of security cameras under safe city project has been started.

He said this while addressing to traders at the chamber of small traders and industries here on Wednesday.

As many as 50 cameras would be installed at different link roads of the city aimed to expedite police ability and judgment capacity against criminals.

He said that nation cannot progress without accelerating trade activities even at village, town and city levels.

He said that police was striving on war footing basis to make Sargodha zero crime city.