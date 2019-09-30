UrduPoint.com
Installation Of Commercial Electric Connection Linked To Registration Under Income Tax Ordinance

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 05:13 PM

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said here Monday that the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has directed all superintending engineers to ensure that all the applicants of commercial and industrial connection have complied with Section 181 AA of Income Tax Ordinance-2001

The ordinance makes it binding on person applying for electricity connection to be registered under section 181 of the said ordinance, said FBR statement issued here.

It said that FESCO had further informed that National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) had also incorporated clause (h) in the documents to be required from applicants after amending Consumer Service Manual (CSM).

