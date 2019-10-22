UrduPoint.com
Installation Of Fire Extinguishers At Commercial Buildings, Transports To Be Ensured

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 03:42 PM

Most of the transports and commercial buildings were operational here in the district without adopting necessary fire safety equipment to handle any fire incident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Most of the transports and commercial buildings were operational here in the district without adopting necessary fire safety equipment to handle any fire incident.

The owners of commercial entities and transporters have been avoiding their responsibilities to follow rules and regulations for installation of fire countering equipment at their areas.

A lot of time the Civil Defense department has issued directions to these businesses for compliance of instructions while owners never bothered to consider the department's directions for installation of fire extinguishers at their premises, an official of Civil Defense talking to APP said.

He said that department was ensuring monitoring of buildings and also directing them to ensure compliance of orders in this regard.

The Civil Defense Office has now issued directions in this regard saying that all concerned owners of the high rise buildings, tyre, paint, suigas cylinder shops, factory owners, mills, petrol pumps, gas stations to install fire extinguishers at their premises on proper places, the official added.

He said that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Asia Gull has issued strict directions to the concerned quarters for installation of necessary fire handling instruments at their premises within ten days period.

She also said that a comprehensive crackdown would be started here in the district after given deadline and strict action would be started against people ignored directions, he added.

