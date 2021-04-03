Installation of gas meters started in Karak

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has started work of installation of gas meters after a year of hard work, said SNGPL senior General Manager Rabb Saqib

KARAK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) ::Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has started work of installation of gas meters after a year of hard work, said SNGPL senior General Manager Rabb Saqib.

He was talking to media during his visit to inspect the ongoing installation work of gas meters in all across Karak District.

Senior General Manager SNGPL Arbab Saqib visited Kashmiri Banda, Chokara in Karak District and inspected the meter installation work.

On this occasion, political representatives of the local community were present on the occasion..