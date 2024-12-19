Installation Of Girders On Longest Soan Bridge Under Rwp Ring Road Project Begins
Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2024 | 06:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The installation of the girders on the longest Soan Bridge under Rawalpindi Ring Road project has officially commenced, marking a critical milestone in this significant infrastructure initiative aimed at easing traffic congestion in Rawalpindi.
Inaugurating the installation of the girders on the Soan Bridge, Director General (DG), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza on Thursday said this development marks a major achievement in the construction of the multi-lane highway, which aims to reduce traffic congestion and boost regional connectivity.
The launch event was attended by key officials from RDA, and other stakeholders involved in the ambitious Ring Road project. The Soan Bridge girder, which spans over the Soan River, is a crucial component in completing this vital infrastructure project.
"The completion of this girder is an important step forward in the Ring Road Rawalpindi Project," said DG RD adding, "Once finished, the Ring Road will not only alleviate traffic congestion in Rawalpindi but will also provide a safer, more efficient route for travelers across the region.
"
The DG directed the officers concerned for timely and efficient completion of the work. She emphasized that the project must meet all deadlines set in the timeline.
"However, there will be no compromise on the quality and standard of the work. We are committed to ensuring that the flyovers are built to the highest standards for the safety and convenience of the public," she added.
Rawalpindi Ring Road project, a flagship initiative by RDA, is set to enhance the city's transportation network by connecting various major roads, highways, and industrial areas.
The project will provide an alternative route to the already congested city center, helping reduce travel times and improve traffic flow, she said.
RDA is working in collaboration to ensure the project progresses smoothly and that safety protocols are strictly followed during the construction phase.
With the completion of the Soan Bridge girder, the project is on the track for completion in the coming months, significantly benefiting Rawalpindi's infrastructure and contributing to regional economic development.
