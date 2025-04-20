Installation Of Modern Lights In Kohat Tunnel
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2025 | 03:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali, has installed modern lights on Saturday in the Kohat Tunnel, after which the tunnel has regained its splendor even at the night.
According to DC office, the installation of this modern lighting system has not only improved the flow of traffic but also seen a significant reduction in the accident rate.
The Kohat Tunnel, which had been plagued by problems due to inadequate lighting for a long time, has now become a safe and bright travel route once again thanks to the modern lighting system.
Public, social and business circles paid tribute to DC Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali for this wonderful initiative and said that thanks to his tireless work and personal interest, an important problem facing the citizens has been solved.
APP/azq/378
