Installation of safe city cameras starts in city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The home department Punjab had started installation of vigilance cameras

on roads of the city.

The official sources said that a total number of 800 cameras were provided for Bahawalpur

under the Safe City Project introduced by the Punjab government. The CCTV cameras

of the Safe City Project were placed at Police Lines Bahawalpur.

They said that higher authorities of the home department had directed to install vigilance

cameras to strengthen security system of Bahawalpur city.

The CCTV cameras would be installed at entry and exit points of the city and later on, they would

be installed on all important roads, they said.

They said that in the first phase, polls were being installed at 36 points, including five entry

and exit points. The Punjab Safe City Project is installing cameras which would be handed over

to the district police.