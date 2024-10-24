Installation Of Safe City Cameras Starts In City
Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2024 | 01:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The home department Punjab had started installation of vigilance cameras
on roads of the city.
The official sources said that a total number of 800 cameras were provided for Bahawalpur
under the Safe City Project introduced by the Punjab government. The CCTV cameras
of the Safe City Project were placed at Police Lines Bahawalpur.
They said that higher authorities of the home department had directed to install vigilance
cameras to strengthen security system of Bahawalpur city.
The CCTV cameras would be installed at entry and exit points of the city and later on, they would
be installed on all important roads, they said.
They said that in the first phase, polls were being installed at 36 points, including five entry
and exit points. The Punjab Safe City Project is installing cameras which would be handed over
to the district police.
Recent Stories
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today
Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa
COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024
PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024
Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter approaches
PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Justice appointment
HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional Amendment
Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts life in the NBA
Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like USSR
Mozambique warns protesters ahead of election results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF recovers 232 kg drugs2 minutes ago
-
Polio case reported from Darra Adamkhel12 minutes ago
-
Former Federal Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi criticizes PTI's hypocrisy12 minutes ago
-
Those who accused US of conspiracy, now begging for its help: Barrister Aqeel12 minutes ago
-
Agricultural University holds book fair, attractive students in droves12 minutes ago
-
PTC to finalize company for operating 27 electric buses on Nov 422 minutes ago
-
Social welfare receiving applications under 'Dhee Rani' programme22 minutes ago
-
12 arrested,narcotics recovered22 minutes ago
-
PFA busts a unit preparing substandard water bottles22 minutes ago
-
President, PM laud successful anti-terror operation in Bajaur32 minutes ago
-
Medical camp to be held on 26th32 minutes ago
-
ANF foils drugs smuggling attempt32 minutes ago