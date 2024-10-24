Open Menu

Installation Of Safe City Cameras Starts In City

Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Installation of safe city cameras starts in city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The home department Punjab had started installation of vigilance cameras

on roads of the city.

The official sources said that a total number of 800 cameras were provided for Bahawalpur

under the Safe City Project introduced by the Punjab government. The CCTV cameras

of the Safe City Project were placed at Police Lines Bahawalpur.

They said that higher authorities of the home department had directed to install vigilance

cameras to strengthen security system of Bahawalpur city.

The CCTV cameras would be installed at entry and exit points of the city and later on, they would

be installed on all important roads, they said.

They said that in the first phase, polls were being installed at 36 points, including five entry

and exit points. The Punjab Safe City Project is installing cameras which would be handed over

to the district police.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Bahawalpur All

Recent Stories

IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present ..

IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today

52 minutes ago
 Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing ..

Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa

1 hour ago
 COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield ..

COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024

2 hours ago
 PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test m ..

PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

5 hours ago
Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter appr ..

Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter approaches

14 hours ago
 PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Just ..

PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Justice appointment

14 hours ago
 HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional A ..

HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional Amendment

14 hours ago
 Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts ..

Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts life in the NBA

14 hours ago
 Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like US ..

Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like USSR

14 hours ago
 Mozambique warns protesters ahead of election resu ..

Mozambique warns protesters ahead of election results

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan