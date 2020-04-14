Installation of sanitizing walkthrough gates begins in Swat

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali has started the process of the installation of sanitizing walkthrough gates at different spots of Bari Kot, district Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali has started the process of the installation of sanitizing walkthrough gates at different spots of Bari Kot, district Swat.

In this connection, initially walkthrough gates have been installed at Civil Hospital, TMA Office and Bari Kot Bazaar.

During the inaugural ceremony, the staff of the Town Municipal Administration (TMA), Barikot, briefed the provincial minister regarding coronavirus preventive steps taken so far.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that the installation of the walkthrough gates would help control the spread of the virus.

He said that the provincial government was utilizing all available resources for the prevention of the spread of the coronavirus and beside awareness, financial assistance was also being given to the people.

He said that the government was making efforts for provision of maximum relief to the people at this critical juncture.