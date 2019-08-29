UrduPoint.com
Installation Of Street Lights Finalized In Quetta City Under PSDP Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 04:45 PM

Installation of street lights finalized in Quetta City under PSDP project

Local Government's official Muhammad Nasar said on Thursday that an installation of street lights in various areas of Quetta City have been completed on special directives of provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Sardar Saleh Bhootan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Local Government's official Muhammad Nasar said on Thursday that an installation of street lights in various areas of Quetta City have been completed on special directives of provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Sardar Saleh Bhootani.

He said installation of street lights would facilitate citizens during movement of vehicles in the areas at night which could also reduce street crime actives in the city, said press release issued here. Mr, Nasar said the street lights have been installed in respective areas including Nawan Killi, Killi Ismail, Killi Syedan, Almo Chowk, Christen Colony, Smanguly Road, Mitha Khan Street, Killi Ibrahimzai, Killi Shahuzai, Killi Gogarahi, Shaikh Manda, Lorkariz, Nosar, Killi Geo, Aghbark and other areas of City which were included in Provincial Public Sector Program Development (PSDP) schemes.

He said measures are being taken to make a comprehensive plan to ensure safety of installed street lights in Quetta in order to maintain beautification of Quetta City, saying that it was also responsibility of citizens to keep care of street lights in their areas. Citizens also appraised efforts of Local Government and its staffs in this regard, he said.

More Stories From Pakistan

