Installation Of Tracker Systems In MC Vehicles Begins
Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2024 | 04:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The municipal corporation has initiated the installation of tracker systems in all its official vehicles.
Currently, 29 vehicles have been equipped with trackers, and monitoring has begun on a trial basis, according to a spokesman for district administration.
The installation would extend to an additional 60 vehicles within the next two days.
A private company briefed Commissioner and Administrator of the Municipal Corporation, Jahanzeb Awan, on the project in this regard,he said.
The briefing session was attended by all monitoring officers, the Chief Officer of the Municipal Corporation, the Municipal Officer of Finance, and the Municipal Officer of Infrastructure.
Commissioner Jahazeb Awan stated that the Primary objective of installing the tracker system is to prevent the unnecessary and improper use of municipal vehicles and to save fuel.
He mentioned that the tracker system would be monitored by a senior officer from the finance department of the Municipal Corporation and an officer from the Commissioner's office.
This project is being launched on a trial basis, and if successful, the tracker system will be installed in vehicles of other local bodies within the division,the commissioner said.
Commissioner Jahazeb Awan emphasized that technology would enable better municipal services for citizens and ensure accountability for negligent employees.
He urged the Municipal Corporation officers to take ownership of the project and warned that any tampering with the system or misuse of vehicles would result in disciplinary action.
The meeting also discussed various aspects of the tracker system's optimal use, including the designation of specific routes for the vehicles.
