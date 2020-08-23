UrduPoint.com
Installation Of Walk Through Gate And CCTV

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 02:10 PM

Installation of walk through gate and CCTV

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Sukkur Police special branch has directed the management of Imambargahs to instal walk through gate and CCTV cameras at the earliest in their respective Imambargahs.

The police have also sought lists of volunteers from the management of Imambargahs for imparting them training to perform duties during Muharram-ul-Haram.

The management of Imambargahs has been directed to file the lists of volunteers with special branch Sukkur.

The policemen and volunteers would not be allowed to use mobile phones during duty. Control room has also been set up under special branch of police to monitor the situation.

