Installation of walk-through gates, CCTV cameras at Imambargahs directed

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :Sukkur Police Special branch has advised the management of Imambargahs to install walk-through gates and CCTV cameras at the earliest in their respective places.

The police also sought the lists of volunteers for imparting them training to perform duties during Muharram-ul-Haram.

The police personnel and volunteers will not be allowed to use mobile phones during duty hours. A control room has also been set up under the Special Branch to monitor the situation.