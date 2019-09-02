UrduPoint.com
Installation Of Walk-through Gates, CCTV Cameras At Imambargahs Directed

Mon 02nd September 2019 | 04:43 PM

Installation of walk-through gates, CCTV cameras at Imambargahs directed

Sukkur Police Special branch has advised the management of Imambargahs to install walk-through gates and CCTV cameras at the earliest in their respective places

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :Sukkur Police Special branch has advised the management of Imambargahs to install walk-through gates and CCTV cameras at the earliest in their respective places.

The police also sought the lists of volunteers for imparting them training to perform duties during Muharram-ul-Haram.

The police personnel and volunteers will not be allowed to use mobile phones during duty hours. A control room has also been set up under the Special Branch to monitor the situation.

