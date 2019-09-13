UrduPoint.com
Installation Of Water Meters In Five Factories Kicked Off

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 01:24 PM

Installation of water meters in five factories kicked off

Work has been kicked off for installation of water meters in five big mineral water and beverage factories here in city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019) -:Work has been kicked off for installation of water meters in five big mineral water and beverage factories here in city.

According to WASA official source Friday, water meters would be installed in water selling factories which installed water turbines in their factories.

A Lahore-based firm 'Kenwood' was awarded contract for installation of water metres, adding that the firm would complete the installation process within a month time period.

Water meters were going to be installed in big factories functioning in five districts including Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Multan, concluded source.

It's pertinent to mention here that the initiative was being taken under the directions of Supreme Court as Rs 1 for every litre lifted from the ground would be charged from companies.

