Installation of water treatment plants at I-8 underway: CDA

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has taken several steps to ensure provision of clean drinking water to the residents of Federal capital and a project for installation of water treatment plants at I-8 and Sangjani is underway.

CDA has estimated Rs 495 millions for repair and maintenance work of rotten water pipelines, tube wells, water tankers, installation of new pipelines and other projects.

CDA officials told APP that the best team of the organization led by Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed was working day and night to make Islamabad the most beautiful city in the world.

He said there was a serious problem of water in the city in summer but a strategy had been formulated to solve it and now all sectors of Islamabad would be provided abundant water.

The official said providing clean water to the residents was also part of the CDA's responsibilities. A lot of work has been done on it and more work is underway, he added. Water is already being provided to the federal capital from Khanpur Dam and Simli Dam, he informed adding work was also underway on other projects.

The official said water treatment plants were being set up in Sector I-8 and Sangjani.

The water supply department of CDA was mobilized to provide clean drinking water to the citizens, he added.

He said tube wells in sector G-10, G-11, F-11, I-9, I-10 had been repaired and renovated by the Water Supply Department and water supply reservoirs were also being repaired.