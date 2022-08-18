UrduPoint.com

Installed Power Generation Capacity Stands At 38,906 MW

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Installed power generation capacity stands at 38,906 MW

The installed power generation capacity of National Transmission and Desptach Company (NTDC) from various sources, including hydel, thermal, nuclear and renewable, stood at 38,906 megawatts (MW).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The installed power generation capacity of National Transmission and Desptach Company (NTDC) from various sources, including hydel, thermal, nuclear and renewable, stood at 38,906 megawatts (MW).

According to official sources, the dependable generation capacity was recorded as 35,589 MW from all the sources.

They said that out of total installed capacity, the share of hdyel stood at 10.612 MW, thermal 19,960 MW, nuclear 3,635 and renewable 2,699 MW.

The sources said due to shortfall of imported coal, RLNG (refined liquefied natural gas) and furnace oil stocks, the National Power Control Centre (NPCC) rationally and optimally utilized available inventories at different power plants in order to avoid complete closure of the power plants, which would have resulted in excessive load shedding in the country.

"The Power Ministry have taken various steps to reduce/overcome load shedding in the country. Fuel (Coal, RLNG and RFO) is being arranged for power plants having insufficient fuel inventories. Power plants, which are technically under forced outage have been instructed to make their power plants available as soon as possible," the sources added.

\395

Related Topics

Load Shedding Nuclear Company Oil Stocks Gas All From Share

Recent Stories

IHC allows Gill's lawyers to meet him at PIMS

IHC allows Gill's lawyers to meet him at PIMS

10 minutes ago
 PFA recovers ample quantity of sub-standard pickle ..

PFA recovers ample quantity of sub-standard pickle

2 minutes ago
 Capacity of Baltic Pipe Will Initially Be Less Tha ..

Capacity of Baltic Pipe Will Initially Be Less Than 40% - PGNiG

2 minutes ago
 Tokyo Olympics Sponsor Received Over 50% Discount ..

Tokyo Olympics Sponsor Received Over 50% Discount on Deal With Organizers - Repo ..

2 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary , Federal Ombudsman chair meeting ..

Chief Secretary , Federal Ombudsman chair meeting on jail reforms

2 minutes ago
 Scholz slams Abbas 'Holocaust' claim in call with ..

Scholz slams Abbas 'Holocaust' claim in call with Israel PM

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.