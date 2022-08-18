Installed power generation capacity stands at 38,906 MW

The installed power generation capacity of National Transmission and Desptach Company (NTDC) from various sources, including hydel, thermal, nuclear and renewable, stood at 38,906 megawatts (MW).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The installed power generation capacity of National Transmission and Desptach Company (NTDC) from various sources, including hydel, thermal, nuclear and renewable, stood at 38,906 megawatts (MW).

According to official sources, the dependable generation capacity was recorded as 35,589 MW from all the sources.

They said that out of total installed capacity, the share of hdyel stood at 10.612 MW, thermal 19,960 MW, nuclear 3,635 and renewable 2,699 MW.

The sources said due to shortfall of imported coal, RLNG (refined liquefied natural gas) and furnace oil stocks, the National Power Control Centre (NPCC) rationally and optimally utilized available inventories at different power plants in order to avoid complete closure of the power plants, which would have resulted in excessive load shedding in the country.

"The Power Ministry have taken various steps to reduce/overcome load shedding in the country. Fuel (Coal, RLNG and RFO) is being arranged for power plants having insufficient fuel inventories. Power plants, which are technically under forced outage have been instructed to make their power plants available as soon as possible," the sources added.

