Installed power generation stands at 36,499 MW

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :The total installed power generation capacity in the country from various resources stood at 36,499 MW which has been derated to 34,235 MW.

According to the data, under 1994 power policy, as many as 17 projects were installed with accumulative capacity of 5759 MW which was derated to 4977 MW.

Two power projects with 165 MW capacities were installed in 1995.

Similarly, 37 power projects were set up having accumulative capacity of 3747 MW under power policy 2002.

The capacities of these power projects had been derated to 3572 MW.

Under, 2006 Power Policy, some 37 projects with total capacity of 1999 MW were set up in the country.

Meanwhile, seven projects having total 8303 MW generation capacity were installed in the country under 2015 Power Policy. Moreover, Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has been operated 22 power plants which are supplying 9389 MW to the nation grid system. The total share of nuclear power plants in the energy mix stood at 1246 MW.

As many as 3927 MW electricity is being generated through government owned 10 GENCOs power plants. The capacity of GENCOs were 5792 MW which has been derated to 3927 MW with passage of time.

