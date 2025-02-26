Instead of accepting CM invitation, Omar continues statements on political chaos: Rind

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said that instead of accepting invitation of Balochistan Chief Minister to Opposition Leader for observing law and order situation in the province, Omar Ayub maintained a narrative base on political chaos which showed his irresponsibility and ignorance of his constitutional position

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said that instead of accepting invitation of Balochistan Chief Minister to Opposition Leader for observing law and order situation in the province, Omar Ayub maintained a narrative base on political chaos which showed his irresponsibility and ignorance of his constitutional position.

He said this while addressing a press conference at the Chief Minister Secretariat on Wednesday.

He said that earlier, the CM had formally invited Opposition Leader Omar Ayub to visit Balochistan for personally observing the ground realities of the province and directly assess the law and order situation.

Balochistan government spokesperson said that the Balochistan Chief Minister also held detailed talks with the Opposition Leader yesterday and assured him of all possible facilities and security.

The Balochistan government offered him a tour of every district so that he could see the facts for himself but instead of taking advantage of this opportunity, he preferred the politics of accusations, he said.

Shahid Rind said that by making non-issues an issue, Omar Ayub made it clear that he was failing to fulfill the requirements of his constitutional position as the opposition leader.

He said that the Balochistan government wants to avoid the politics of accusations, but the fact is in front of everyone that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where his party has been ruling for the last 10 years, everyone knows how much the law and order situation has improved there.

The spokesperson said that the Chief Minister has invited consultations and negotiations on the real issues of the country including law and order situation.

The Balochistan government is still ready for a real solution to this problem and if Omar Ayub is really serious about solving the problem, then the invitation to visit Quetta still stands, he noted.

He said that Omar Ayub would be provided full security whenever he wants to come to Balochistan, because the government's aim is to take practical steps rather than political point scoring.

But if their aim is merely to play politics of accusations, then this will neither bring peace to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa nor will it bring peace to Balochistan, he said.

He said that however, such rhetoric would definitely provide material for the "keyboard warriors" of social media but in reality, no problem would be solved.

The spokesperson said that Mir Sarfraz Bugti has called a high-level meeting on the issue of closure of national highways where this issue would be considered in detail.

In this meeting, the progress of the instructions given to all district administrations under the "three-tier formula" will be reviewed so that a permanent and effective solution to this problem can be found, he maintained.

Shahid Rind said that the Balochistan government is taking practical steps to solve public problems and all parties would have to show responsibility. Merely giving statements does not solve problems, but serious steps are necessary to solve them, and the Balochistan government is taking all possible steps in this regard.

He said that the Balochistan government is moving forward under a balanced and realistic strategy, the opposition parties should also show seriousness in addressing problems practically, avoid the politics of accusations and focus on the real problems of the people.

He said that the government under the leadership of the Chief Minister of Balochistan is determined to address all challenges and concrete steps are being taken for the welfare of the people.