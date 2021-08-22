UrduPoint.com

Instead Of Giving Statements About Afghanistan Future, India Should Focus On Its Internal Issues: Hikmatyar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Head of Hizb-e-Islami Engineer Gulbudin Hikmatyar on Sunday said India should also play positive role for peace in Afghanistan.

New Delhi should focus on its internal issues instead of issuing statements regarding the future of Afghanistan, Hikmatyar said while talking to Pakistani media in Kabul.

The former Prime Minister of Afghanistan said that the Indian government should not fight Kashmir war from Afghan soil.

New Delhi should respect sovereignty of Afghanistan, he added.

Hikmatyar was appreciative of the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan as well for his stance on a peaceful and negotiated settlement of Afghan issue.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan, on Sunday, called on Hizb-e-Islami chief Engineer Gulbudin Hikmatyar at his office in Kabul.

They discussed ongoing talks between the Taliban and political groups for the formation of a new government in Afghanistan.\932

