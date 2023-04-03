Institute of Physics IUB wins Pak-UK partnership project

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The Institute of Physics, the Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) won the British Council Pak-UK Education Gateway Mobility partnership project for faculty.

Vice-Chancellor, Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob has said that the achievement was a manifestation of the high academic standards and international-level teaching and research of IUB.

In this partnership, UK and Pakistani universities will work together to develop higher education linkages between UK and Pakistan. The representative/applicant universities from Pakistan and UK will design a rigorous short-term mobility program on different thematic areas.

Dr Kaneez Rabia from the Institute of Physics, IUB, and Prof. Alan J. Drew from the Queen Marry University of London will lead the project on the theme of Energy (generation, distribution, and conservation).

The Pakistani team of the project consists of 11 faculty members, nine from the Institute of Physics, the IUB, one from COMSATS University Islamabad, and one from the Govt. Sadiq College Women's University, Bahawalpur. Whereas, the UK team of this project consisting of eight faculty members from the Queen Mary University of London will also visit the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Through this program, there would be capacity building of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur faculty staff in advanced characterization and analysis techniques. A meeting with several other key players in the energy and batteries research area will be arranged by the UK team.

Different members of the team will identify their areas of future collaboration between the wider faculty of the Queen Marry University of London and other Universities in the UK. The detail about potential future funding schemes involving Pakistan-UK international collaboration in the energy arena will also be on the agenda of this visit.

A scientific workshop will also be arranged by the Institute of Physics, IUB, wherein the research students and the faculty from the physics and chemistry department will get an opportunity to have one-to-one contact with the UK delegation, consequently broader collaborative opportunities.

Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob congratulated the project team and appreciated the efforts of Prof. Dr Saeed Ahmad Buzdar, Dean of the Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Science, and Dr Kaneez Rabia, the project lead, for propelling the Islamia University of Bahawalpur towards collaboration with technologically advanced countries.