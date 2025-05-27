Open Menu

Institute Of Sindhology Announces Recipients Of 2020 Literary Awards

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2025 | 10:11 PM

Institute of Sindhology announces recipients of 2020 literary awards

The Institute of Sindhology at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro has announced that it will hold a literary awards ceremony on June 18, 2025 to honor authors for their contributions across various literary genres

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The Institute of Sindhology at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro has announced that it will hold a literary awards ceremony on June 18, 2025 to honor authors for their contributions across various literary genres.

According to a statement issued by the Institute’s Director Ghulam Murtaza Siyal, the "Sindhology Adabi Awards 2020" will be presented to eight authors whose works were carefully evaluated by expert panels.

He added that these panels were composed of well-known scholars, writers, poets, linguists and researchers, each recognized for their expertise in their respective fields.

Siyal further said that the selection process was conducted in strict confidentiality to ensure transparency and uphold merit.

The award recipients include Ishtiaq Ansari for biographical literature, Shams Jafrani for history, Ikhlaq Ansari for story writing, Ghulam Muhammad Ghazi for children’s literature, Dr. Ishaq Samejo for poetry, Farukh Malik for translation and Ibrahim Kharal for novel.

The awards will be formally presented during a ceremony at the Institute of Sindhology on June 18, in recognition of these writers’ significant contributions to literature.

Recent Stories

Institute of Sindhology announces recipients of 20 ..

Institute of Sindhology announces recipients of 2020 literary awards

1 minute ago
 Nasir Shah terms approval of 270 MW Solar projects ..

Nasir Shah terms approval of 270 MW Solar projects as key progress towards cheap ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan will defend its sovereignty till end: Ahs ..

Pakistan will defend its sovereignty till end: Ahsan Iqbal

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Chamber highlights Sectoral Business Group ..

Sharjah Chamber highlights Sectoral Business Groups’ role as key partners in d ..

28 minutes ago
 Bahraini Minister of Information highlights evolvi ..

Bahraini Minister of Information highlights evolving media ties with UAE

28 minutes ago
 Pak Army foiled Indian aggression within 4 hours: ..

Pak Army foiled Indian aggression within 4 hours: Punjab Assembly (PU) Speaker M ..

1 minute ago
Home secy orders inquiry into missing weapons in l ..

Home secy orders inquiry into missing weapons in law enforcement agencies

2 minutes ago
 Meeting discuss issues of Bestway Cement Industria ..

Meeting discuss issues of Bestway Cement Industrial Units

21 minutes ago
 1 killed, 5 injured in Hazro road accident

1 killed, 5 injured in Hazro road accident

21 minutes ago
 Steps taken to provide best services to railway pa ..

Steps taken to provide best services to railway passengers: Abbasi

21 minutes ago
 CII emphasizes public awareness over mandatory tha ..

CII emphasizes public awareness over mandatory thalassemia testing in pre-marita ..

4 minutes ago

Salman Agha promises ‘fearless but not careless’ cricket as T20I captain

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan