Institute Of Space Technology (IST) To Celebrate World Space Week From Oct 4-6

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 02:59 PM

Institute of Space Technology (IST) has planned to arrange World Space Week (WSW) from October 4-6, featuring over 100 activities and competitions among the students of different schools and colleges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 )

According to the official source, the theme for World Space Week 2019 is The Moon: Gateway to the stars. The Moon has always been a focus of curiosity and yet, our neighbor in space still holds many mysteries. But we are on the verge of a new age of exploration.

Several countries and space agencies, and also private companies and initiatives, are planning to send probes and even unmanned vehicles to safely land and move around on Earth's natural satellite 'The Moon: Gateway to the Stars' explores the most recent and the most spectacular scientific breakthroughs that are shedding new light on the Moon's most enduring mysteries.

Following the legacy of past 14 years, IST will hold various events at its Islamabad campus including competitions, workshops and activities for students of schools and colleges in the major areas of Space Declamations, Space Knowledge, Space Creative Writing, Space Technology Demonstrations, Space Fine Arts, Space Visual Arts, Space Graphics, Space Mathematics, Space Entertainment, Space Innovation, Space Entrepreneurship and Space Awareness activities, the source said.

World Space Week is an international celebration of science and technology and their contribution to the betterment of human condition.

The United Nations General Assembly declared in 1999 that World Space Week will be held each year from October 4-10.

These dates commemorate two events, firstly the October 4, 1957, the Launch of the first human-made Earth satellite, Sputnik 1, thus opening the way for space exploration and secondly the October 10, 1967, the signing of the Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies.

