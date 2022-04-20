UrduPoint.com

Institute Of Urology To Give Eid Gift To Rawalpindi Residents; Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2022 | 06:07 PM

Institute of Urology to give Eid gift to Rawalpindi residents; Commissioner

Commissioner Rawalpindi Noorul Amin Mengal Wednesday directed the Punjab Building Department to complete the remaining work within ten days at the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology(RIU) and handed over it to the Health Department

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Noorul Amin Mengal Wednesday directed the Punjab Building Department to complete the remaining work within ten days at the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology(RIU) and handed over it to the Health Department.

He said the completion of RIU was in the final stages and it would be an Eid gift for the residents of the Rawalpindi and adjoining areas by the Punjab government.

Noor said that the provincial government was determined to upgrade the existing health facilities in Rawalpindi and use all available resources to bring a visible change in the delivery of health services.

He said that 95 per cent of the construction work had been completed at the RIU and asked the hospital's administration that if there were any hurdles in the purchase of the machinery, inform him, it would be removed immediately, he remarked.

"The hospital will have a discipline wise signboard and an emergency ward as per international standards," he added.

He directed the Municipal Corporation administration to remove the encroachment along with the hospital's site so that there would be no difficulty in the movement of patients.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Rawalpindi SITE All Government

Recent Stories

Solomons signed China security pact 'with our eyes ..

Solomons signed China security pact 'with our eyes wide open': PM

24 seconds ago
 Italy May Enforce AC Temperature Limits in Public ..

Italy May Enforce AC Temperature Limits in Public Buildings to Save Energy - Rep ..

26 seconds ago
 117 shops sealed, shopkeepers arrested for profite ..

117 shops sealed, shopkeepers arrested for profiteering

27 seconds ago
 Hot, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

Hot, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

31 seconds ago
 Around 4,000-litre substandard oil confiscated

Around 4,000-litre substandard oil confiscated

3 minutes ago
 LG Polls in Balochistan: ROs to receive nomination ..

LG Polls in Balochistan: ROs to receive nomination papers by April 21

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.