Institute of Urology to give Eid gift to Rawalpindi residents; Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Noorul Amin Mengal Wednesday directed the Punjab Building Department to complete the remaining work within ten days at the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology(RIU) and handed over it to the Health Department.

He said the completion of RIU was in the final stages and it would be an Eid gift for the residents of the Rawalpindi and adjoining areas by the Punjab government.

Noor said that the provincial government was determined to upgrade the existing health facilities in Rawalpindi and use all available resources to bring a visible change in the delivery of health services.

He said that 95 per cent of the construction work had been completed at the RIU and asked the hospital's administration that if there were any hurdles in the purchase of the machinery, inform him, it would be removed immediately, he remarked.

"The hospital will have a discipline wise signboard and an emergency ward as per international standards," he added.

He directed the Municipal Corporation administration to remove the encroachment along with the hospital's site so that there would be no difficulty in the movement of patients.