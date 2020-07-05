UrduPoint.com
Institution Falling Under Debt Due To Previous Govts Wrong Policies: Ali Nawaz

Sun 05th July 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Ali Nawaz Awan on Sunday said that every institution of the country was falling under debt due to weak policies of Pakistan Peoples Party & Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz.

Talking to a private tv channel programs, he said the last regimes of PML-N & PPP could not pay attention to streamline the system, due to which, the incumbent government was bound to bring reforms in all the institutions for better working.

He said the process of reforms in national institutions would continue till implementation of the policies of PTI government. Commenting on PML-N policies, he said Miftah Ismail had stated many times about the wrong economic policies of Ishaq Dar.

It was the manifesto of present government that reforms would be made for benefiting people of Pakistan and for this, all out measures have been taken to achieve the objective, he added.

