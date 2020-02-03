UrduPoint.com
Institution Of Engineers, Pakistan Holds Interactive Session With Young Engineers On Public Procurement

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 05:44 PM

Institution of Engineers, Pakistan, Rawalpindi-Islamabad Centre (IEP-RIC) held an interactive-session with young engineers to promote awareness about the procurement in the public sector departments to ensure better use of public money

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Institution of Engineers, Pakistan, Rawalpindi-Islamabad Centre (IEP-RIC) held an interactive-session with young engineers to promote awareness about the procurement in the public sector departments to ensure better use of public money.

The event was the part of continuing professional development's activities, arranged by the Centre on the issues of public importance that was also aimed at capacity-building of the young generation on the issues of national importance.

It was presided over by the Chairman IEP-RIC, Engr. Hafiz M. Ehsan ul Haq Qazi, while Dr. Atta Ullah Shah, vice chancellor Karkarum International University, Gilgit-Baltistan was the resource person. The session was conducted by Gp Capt. (Rtd) Engr. Najamuddin.

It provided an opportunity to the local Universities' graduates of the Engineering Faculty to meet their seniors and learn from their experience and technical know-how.

The speakers called for tightening the procedure of procurement, relating to goods, work and services. They emphasized for strictly following the rules, framed by Public Procurement' Regulator Authority.

Dr. Attaullah Shah gave a detailed briefing on the occasion, to explain as best of elements of corruption could be eliminated in the process pubic procurement, including bidding and final awarding of contracts.

He told the participants about some basic and fundamental requirements for public procurement, that could be cost-effective, and equally help to maintain quality of the required job.

