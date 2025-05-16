Institution of Engineers Saudi Arabia Center Hosts Successful Seminar

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Institution of Engineers, Saudi Arabia Center, recently organized a seminar on "Statistics and Practical Approaches." The event saw participation from numerous Pakistani professional engineers working in Saudi Arabia.

The seminar's keynote speaker was Professor Dr Salman Athar, the Chair of the school of Building Sciences at Auburn University, Alabama, USA. His insightful address focused on "Construction 4.0 and the Future of Next-Generation Construction Technologies."

The seminar highlighted advancements in the field of construction and the transformative impact of emerging technologies on the industry, inspiring attendees to embrace innovation for future growth.