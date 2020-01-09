Institution of ombudsmen plays vital role in ensuring good governance, justice and administrative reformation: Masood

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, Jan 9(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) ::The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan has said that institution of ombudsman is playing vital role in ensuring good governance, prompt and cheap justice and administrative reformations in the state.

He said while talking to AJK ombudsman Zaffar Hussain Mirza who called on him at president House here on Thursday.

He asserted that this institution is compensating the complaints concerning the different departments of the state besides, plays a role as bridge between the people and the departments he said adding that far better improvement could be brought in the system of governance of the state by facilitating this institution properly.

The AJK president while thanking and congratulating to AJK chief Ombudsman Zaffar Hussain Mirza and his team observed that institution of ombudsman under Zaffar Hussain Mirza not only diminished the burden of the courts by resolving thousands of public complaints in short span of time but also increased the confidence of the public by providing prompt and cheap justice.

The AJK President Sardar Masood on the occasion greeted Federal chief ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz for having elected as President of Asian Ombudsmen Association and he also greeted AJK Ombudsman for first ever representing on behalf of AJK in this international forum.

Masood said that this forum should also be utilized for highlighting grave human rights abuses in Indian held Kashmir whereas, the Chief Ombudsman briefed the President regarding the forthcoming Asian Ombudsmen conference which is being held in Turkey and representation of AJK. He also informed the issues confronting to Ombudsmen in AJK.