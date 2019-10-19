UrduPoint.com
Institutional Empowerment PTI's Vision: Governor

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 08:38 PM

Institutional empowerment PTI's vision: Governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) vision was to make public institutions more disciplined and empowered by ensuring transparency

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) vision was to make public institutions more disciplined and empowered by ensuring transparency.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony regarding computerised balloting for allotment of houses to low-income groups of society under the Naya Pakistan Housing Project (NPHP) at Renala Khurd, Okara district.

It is to mention here that out of 800 housing units under the NPHP at Renala Khurd, 770 houses would be handed over to general public,10 to disabled persons, 12 to government employees and eight houses to families of police martyrs.

The governor was of the view that strong and independent institutions would definitely take Pakistan to new heights and bring it at par with developed countries of the world. PTI was all committed to bringing forth all those individuals who comply with merit and no 'Safarish' and quota system would be promoted, he added.

The developed world attained success in various sectors for which a check-and-balance system in institutions proved instrumental, he added and resolved to empower the public sector departments through this effective system.

He cited that he was running private hospitals, one each at Sahiwal, Chichawatni and Rajana, Toba Tek Singh, which were providing medical facilities to all patients irrespective of their political affiliation. Similarly, Shaukat Khanam Cancer Hospitals were also serving the ailing humanity on merit and never ask patients of their political tilt.

For the first time in Pakistan's history, he said, educational institutions/ universities were not being influenced by the governor, chief minister, education minister and agriculture minister of the PTI government and their influence was also zero in the appointment of vice chancellors to those varsities. "I do assure you that all the VCs are appointed on the recommendations of respective selection committee," he added.

Ch Muhammad Sarwar said today was the day of materialisation of common man's dream of his own home, asserting that the past rulers used to oblige their favourites through such projects, but transparency and merit was the hallmark of the NPHP, as the PTI government did not set any sort of quota for parliamentarians or other dear ones in this poor-specific project.

The governor vowed that the PTI government would fulfill all its promises including provision of clean drinking water, made with the countrymen during its tenure in government. It had also been observed that children enrollment rate in schools was increased in areas where the government installed water filtration plants, he said, asserting that most of the kids brought to Children Hospital Lahore with water-related diseases.

On this occasion, Provincial Housing and Urban Development Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said with the allotment under the NPHP to the deserving people, all presumptions of critics had now died down, who used to say where were the houses for the poor despite one year of PTI in power.

