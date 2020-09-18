Institutional reforms are needed, along with severe penalties: Faisal Vawda

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda said on Friday that institutional reforms are needed, along with severe penalties.

Talking to a private news channel he said the law of retribution and punishment must be strengthened in our society, while a law of severe punishment will have to be made, so that no one commits such a crime again.

He said strict measures must be taken to prevent cases such as sexual abuse and separate portion should be set aside in police stations.

Meanwhile there should be ladies officers to investigate cases like rape, while special courts should also be set up, he added.

Minister said that if the Supreme Court had banned public executions, then we should go for a review appeal.

He appealed to all the scholars of the country to guide us in the light of Shariah on the bill of severe punishment.