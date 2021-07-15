Institutional reforms committee pledges to reform police service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms (CCIR) Thursday pledged to reform the police service through initiatives such as smart policing and community policing in order to make the force citizen friendly and an efficient crime-fighting agency.

The Cabinet Committee meeting was presided over by its Chairman, Federal Minister for education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood.

The Committee also discussed to make the working of the government expeditious and unconstrained.

The Chairman of the Committee Shafqat Mahmood reiterated that by the end of the incumbent government's tenure, an evident difference shall be observed in governance and institutional reforms taken by the incumbent regime than the previous ones.

Advisor to PM on Establishment Muhammad Shahzad Arbab, Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, and Federal Minister for Law and Justice Mohammad Farogh Naseem also attended the meeting.