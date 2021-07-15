UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Institutional Reforms Committee Pledges To Reform Police Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 11:03 PM

Institutional reforms committee pledges to reform police service

Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms (CCIR) Thursday pledged to reform the police service through initiatives such as smart policing and community policing in order to make the force citizen friendly and an efficient crime-fighting agency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms (CCIR) Thursday pledged to reform the police service through initiatives such as smart policing and community policing in order to make the force citizen friendly and an efficient crime-fighting agency.

The Cabinet Committee meeting was presided over by its Chairman, Federal Minister for education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood.

The Committee also discussed to make the working of the government expeditious and unconstrained.

The Chairman of the Committee Shafqat Mahmood reiterated that by the end of the incumbent government's tenure, an evident difference shall be observed in governance and institutional reforms taken by the incumbent regime than the previous ones.

Advisor to PM on Establishment Muhammad Shahzad Arbab, Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, and Federal Minister for Law and Justice Mohammad Farogh Naseem also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Police Education Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE promotes cultural, economic cooperation with C ..

19 minutes ago

Indonesian ambassador calls on Governor Punjab

46 seconds ago

Farrukh expresses solidarity with Turkey on fifth ..

47 seconds ago

Govt to provide essential food items at affordable ..

49 seconds ago

Lavrov, Wang Discuss Developments in Afghanistan - ..

51 seconds ago

DC reviews anti-dengue arrangements

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.