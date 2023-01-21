UrduPoint.com

Institutional Reforms In AJK: Reorganization Of Civil Services Structure In AJK Afoot:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Institutional reforms in AJK: Reorganization of Civil Services structure in AJK afoot:

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 21st Jan, 2023 ):"Reorganization of civil Services structure in Azad Jammu Kashmir begins – which the AJK government has asserted is yet another important step towards the region's institutional reforms by the incumbent State government.

Unveiling the details, an AJK government handout issued late Friday said that consultations were afoot to appoint a separate secretary for each department to improve the performance of government institutions.

It continued that in Azad Jammu Kashmir, there is one secretary who works for two or more departments and this tradition has been in practice there for a long time the most important departments were handed over to the same secretary.

In order to reverse this practice the incumbent government has decided to hand over important departments to secretaries with their own separate Secretariats.

According to the Prime Minister's Secretariat, the secretaries of 8 major departments including municipalities, electricity, and highways are proposed to be promoted to the positions of Additional Chief Secretary on a seniority basis.

Similarly, the post of the head of the home department, who used to be an additional secretary for seventy years, has been upgraded to a full secretary.

Likewise, separate secretariats are being established for other sectors including minerals, livestock whereas departments of Tourism, Police, CTDC, CID, and Cybercrime are already working separately.

There is a proposal to keep the Special Branch directly under the Prime Minister while other departments under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Upgradation and reform proposals are also being considered in other police departments. 4 to 6 posts of DIGs are being upgraded and promoted to the rank of Additional IGs who would be posted in Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Poonch and Headquarters.

Practical steps are also under consideration to increase the scope of traffic police.

Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has also given his assent to the said proposals and hopefully progress on these proposals is expected in the next few days. The Institutional reforms and establishment of new secretariats and appointments would go a long way to improve functioning of the state institutions besides solving public problems, the official handout concluded.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Electricity Traffic Jammu Progress Same Muzaffarabad Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Post Government

Recent Stories

UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'h ..

UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'human rights catastrophe'

1 hour ago
 Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine is ..

Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine issue: Minister for Foreign Affa ..

1 hour ago
 Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing ..

Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing Nearest Bomb Shelter - Fire S ..

1 hour ago
 US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, R ..

US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, Request Clarity From Regulator ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for econ ..

Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for economic crisis: Senator Siddiqui

1 hour ago
 Majority of Scots Would Vote Against Independence ..

Majority of Scots Would Vote Against Independence If Referendum Held Now - Poll

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.