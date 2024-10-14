Institutional reforms to improve service delivery, says Minister Kirmani

Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Monday said that service delivery would be enhanced through institutional reforms in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Monday said that service delivery would be enhanced through institutional reforms in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister.

In a statement issued here, he announced that special powers were being granted to the Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture to resolve institutional challenges through better policy-making and provide improved services to farmers.

Chairing a meeting at the Agriculture House, the minister highlighted that Punjab focused on promoting innovation and value addition in the agriculture sector. Generous funding was being provided to ensure that production targets were met strengthening the national economy, he added. The transformation of agriculture would lead to economic stability, he noted.

Key participants in the meeting included Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture Usama Khan Leghari and Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali.

Minister Kirmani further said that the performance of departments such as crop reporting, floriculture, Punjab Seed Corporation, soil fertility, sugarcane research and development board would be regularly reviewed by the Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture. The reforms in these institutions would lead to improvement in service delivery, he maintained.

Usama Khan Leghari, the Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture added that every department had a reform agenda, and it was crucial to implement it fully to provide quality services to farmers and increase per-acre crop yield.