Institutional reforms top priorities of government : AJK PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that only those nations can survive and thrive that follow in the footsteps of their ancestors.

Addressing a public gathering at Trarkhal town of Poonch division on Saturday, the AJK premier said that the government was cognizant of the problems being faced by the people.

"Steps are being taken to solve the masses' problems and remove the sense of deprivation," he said, adding that reforming state institutions was fundamental for development and economic prosperity. He maintained that reforms would be brought in institutions and especially in the health sector.

"The aim of institutional reform, he said, was to improve the overall system, enhance the quality of services, and make the system more equitable. Institutional reforms, he said, were imperative to restore people's trust in the system," Anwaar expressed.

"People's faith in NTS and PSC has been restored, and the appointment of 153 doctors will be made on merit through PSC," he maintained. He said that efforts were afoot to improve the social and economic infrastructure of the state. The government, he said, had saved three billion rupees through e-tendering, which has been invested in public welfare projects. "We have to eliminate regionalism, communalism, and tribalism from politics," the PM said, adding that every citizen has a role in nation-building.

Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, on the occasion, approved the demand for the construction of Tararkhal Devi Gally Road and Phagwari Hajira Road, Jhandali Road."Out of the 19 billion projects, 100 kilometers of road projects have been started in Hajira," he said, adding that it was the government's responsibility to provide people with basic amenities of life. Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said that employment opportunities would be created at the local level by promoting tourism.

The function was attended and addressed, among others, by Government Minister Sardar Amir Altaf Khan, Qari Naseer Ahmad Khan, and others. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq offered Fateha at the grave of former senior minister Chaudhry Muhammad Aziz in Haveli Kahota.

Later on, the PM, along with other ministers, visited the residence of the deceased leader to express his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. Addressing the condolences reference, the PM hailed the deceased leader's social and political services for the people of Haveli.

The PM was accompanied by government ministers including Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Nisar Ansar Abdali, Javed Iqbal Badhanvi, Zafar Iqbal Malik, Sardar Aamir Altaf, Ahmed Raza Qadri, and others.

