Open Menu

Institutions Answerable To Citizens Under RTI Act Saadat Jahan

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Institutions answerable to citizens under RTI Act Saadat Jahan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Right to information (RTI) is a tool to ensure social development and enhances the quality of life for all members of society to enable them to achieve their utmost potential.

RTI necessitates eliminating obstacles to ensure that every citizen can pursue their aspirations with assurance and respect. This was stated by Syed Saadat Jahan, Deputy Director Communication, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC) while imparting lecture on RTI, to the participants of ‘Youth Leadership Program on Civic Engagement and Governance’ program arranged by Centre for Governance and Public Accountability (CGPA) here on Thursday.

Selected youth from across the province including NMDs, were the participants of the said event. Jahan shed light on RTI and its importance in improving good governance.

The speaker enlightened the participants on filing of RTI requests to public bodies. “The institutions across the province run by public funds are answerable to citizen under the RTI Act. Each public entity has its nominated Public Information Officer (PIO), to whom RTI requests can be filed,” the speaker added.

Jahan further said that if a public body does not provide citizen-requested information within the stipulated time period, citizens can lodge complaints to KPIC.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Event All From

Recent Stories

PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 8 ..

PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark

3 hours ago
 Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur Distri ..

Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District

3 hours ago
 FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutiona ..

FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment

3 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhan ..

Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhana case II

3 hours ago
 Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World C ..

Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium ..

Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..

4 hours ago
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present ..

IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today

5 hours ago
 Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing ..

Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa

5 hours ago
 COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield ..

COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024

6 hours ago
 PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test m ..

PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan