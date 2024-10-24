Institutions answerable to citizens under RTI Act Saadat Jahan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Right to information (RTI) is a tool to ensure social development and enhances the quality of life for all members of society to enable them to achieve their utmost potential.

RTI necessitates eliminating obstacles to ensure that every citizen can pursue their aspirations with assurance and respect. This was stated by Syed Saadat Jahan, Deputy Director Communication, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC) while imparting lecture on RTI, to the participants of ‘Youth Leadership Program on Civic Engagement and Governance’ program arranged by Centre for Governance and Public Accountability (CGPA) here on Thursday.

Selected youth from across the province including NMDs, were the participants of the said event. Jahan shed light on RTI and its importance in improving good governance.

The speaker enlightened the participants on filing of RTI requests to public bodies. “The institutions across the province run by public funds are answerable to citizen under the RTI Act. Each public entity has its nominated Public Information Officer (PIO), to whom RTI requests can be filed,” the speaker added.

Jahan further said that if a public body does not provide citizen-requested information within the stipulated time period, citizens can lodge complaints to KPIC.