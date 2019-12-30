Institutions are strengthening with the passage of time : Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that democracy and parliament are getting strength and all the institutions are united for country's security

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th December, 2019) Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that democracy and parliament are getting strength and all the institutions are united for country's security.He was talking to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri during a meeting here at Governor House on Monday.He said that the government has taken such steps for institutional reforms which have no example in the past.

Opposition is not doing politics of national interests but of personal and political gains.

Punjab Governor said that Pakistan is faced with numerous challenges on economic front, but I am sure that the measures taken by economic team of government under the leadership of Prime Imran Khan will pull the country out of economic crisis by year 2020.Pakistan will advance successfully in the economic field that will ensure development, prosperity and create employment opportunities.

Instead of talking on facts, the opposition is criticizing mindlessly the government steps just for political mileage however it will not succeed in its mission.