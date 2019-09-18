UrduPoint.com
Institutions Authorized To Summon Any Corrupt For Investigation: Zartaj

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 11:46 PM

Institutions authorized to summon any corrupt for investigation: Zartaj

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wednesday said the national institutions were authorized to summon any corrupt element for investigation and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was not interfering in their affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wednesday said the national institutions were authorized to summon any corrupt element for investigation and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was not interfering in their affairs.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had sent notices to Syed Khursheed Shah for appearing before it regarding serious allegations of corruption but he had shown reluctance in that regard, she said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said no mega scandal of corruption was surfaced against the PTI government while the leaders of previous governments were confining in jail on corruption charges.

Accountability process was carrying out against corrupts and looters across the board and without any discrimination, she added.

Zartaj Gul said Prime Minister Imran Khan was declared an honest and righteous person by Supreme Court while Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari were champion of corruption.

Replying to a question, she said Sindh government failed to deliver anything for the masses, adding people including children died due to drought in Thar.

