Institutions being depoliticized,strengthened: Ali Dreshak

(@FahadShabbir)

General Secretary PTI Southern Punjab,former MPA Ali Raza Dreshak said institutions were being freed of all political influence and made independent in line with constitutional guidelines

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) -:General Secretary PTI Southern Punjab,former MPA Ali Raza Dreshak said institutions were being freed of all political influence and made independent in line with constitutional guidelines.

Talking to APP here Tuesday,he said accountability was pivotal to rule of law,adding the PTI-led government was working for well-being of the country and its people.He said his party's leader Prime Minister Imran Khan was respected worldwide and in the homeland.

"We have five-year mandate to rule and the opposition must wait till the tenure gets completed",Dreshak said, adding that during previous governments' time only personal interests were watched which left lasting (negative) impact on the country.

He said economic reforms initiated by PM Imran Khan laid foundation for stronger and vibrant economy of the country.

To a query,he said south Punjab project was being finalised as its secretariat would be announced soon in order to meet long standing demand of people of the region.

He claimed that for the first time the Federal government allocated resources for downtrodden people of south Punjab in particular to provide basic life amenities in the region.