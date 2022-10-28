UrduPoint.com

Institutions Functioning Within Constitutional Domain: Kaira

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Institutions functioning within constitutional domain: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Thursday the institutions were functioning within the domain of the Constitution and not involved in politics.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the armed forces had drawn the line today that the parliament, judiciary, law enforcement agencies and media should work in their respective domains to strengthen the country and national economy.

He added that the political parties had also learned from their mistakes in the past and appreciated the armed forces' stance for remaining apolitical.

He said "the PTI government had degraded and disrespected the National Assembly."He was of the view that the Kashmir policy of the incumbent government was going very smooth and in a productive way.

Related Topics

National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Parliament Qamar Zaman Kaira Gilgit Baltistan Media From Government

Recent Stories

CSTO Meeting to Be Held Before Russia-Armenia-Azer ..

CSTO Meeting to Be Held Before Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan Summit - Kremlin

25 minutes ago
 Over 300 Publicists Sign Letter Condemning US Publ ..

Over 300 Publicists Sign Letter Condemning US Publisher for Book Deal With Justi ..

25 minutes ago
 Russia's First Transgender Politician Announces Re ..

Russia's First Transgender Politician Announces Retirement From Politics

25 minutes ago
 Launching ceremony of 48 tons tug built for Pak N ..

Launching ceremony of 48 tons tug built for Pak Navy held at Karachi

36 minutes ago
 Russian GDP to Fall by 2.8-2.9% This Year - Putin

Russian GDP to Fall by 2.8-2.9% This Year - Putin

38 minutes ago
 Iraq Sees OPEC+ Cuts as Purely Technical Decision, ..

Iraq Sees OPEC+ Cuts as Purely Technical Decision, Current Price Balance Suitabl ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.