Institutions functioning within constitutional domain: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Thursday the institutions were functioning within the domain of the Constitution and not involved in politics.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the armed forces had drawn the line today that the parliament, judiciary, law enforcement agencies and media should work in their respective domains to strengthen the country and national economy.

He added that the political parties had also learned from their mistakes in the past and appreciated the armed forces' stance for remaining apolitical.

He said "the PTI government had degraded and disrespected the National Assembly."He was of the view that the Kashmir policy of the incumbent government was going very smooth and in a productive way.