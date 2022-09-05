UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Institutions, generals could not be maligned to please Imran Khan: Asif Ali Zardari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari while alluding to PTI chief Imran Khan said that the institutions and generals could not be maligned to please one man.

He said that Imran Khan was on the mission of weakening the country, which could not be fulfilled in their lives.

He said, 'everyone knows now, who is a human and who is an animal'.

The former president said the nation had come to know who was the bone of contention.

Asif Ali Zardari said that every solider and general was brave and patriot. He said that the entire nation was standing shoulder to shoulder with flood affected people and making all-out effort to help them.

He said that the Federal government was busy in relief work in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa while the provincial governments of the aforesaid provinces were busy in making arrangements for public gatherings only.

