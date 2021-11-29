UrduPoint.com

Institutions Morality Damaged For Personal Gains In PML-N Tenures: Aliya

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 11:59 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce, Industries and Production, Aliya Hamza Monday said audio clip was a political stunt played Maryam Safdar to halt the ongoing accountability process against Sharif family.

She said Maryam would not get desirous results as the whole nation was well-aware about their corruption.

Aliya said the 'corrupt family' had badly damaged morality of the institutions for personal gains in their tenures.

She asked that how could she control the media even though she had no official position and why the advocates of media's freedom were silent?She said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting the mafia and this fight was for the survival of the nation.

