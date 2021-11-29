Institutions morality damaged for personal gains in PML-N tenures: Aliya

Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce, Industries and Production, Aliya Hamza Monday said audio clip was a political stunt played Maryam Safdar to halt the ongoing accountability process against Sharif family

She said Maryam would not get desirous results as the whole nation was well-aware about their corruption.

Aliya said the 'corrupt family' had badly damaged morality of the institutions for personal gains in their tenures.

She asked that how could she control the media even though she had no official position and why the advocates of media's freedom were silent?She said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting the mafia and this fight was for the survival of the nation.