Institutions must not interfere in others' affairs: Noor Alam

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Noor Alam Khan on Wednesday asked institutions not to transgress in the affairs of other institutions especially the parliament.

Speaking on a point of order in National Assembly he said he was bound to work under the National Assembly rules 2007 and will continue to take action against the corrupt people and institutions.

He said some institutions were violating the constitution of 1973 and negating the powers of parliament. PAC was authorized to carry out audit of the key institutions including the Supreme Court, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and others under NA rules of 2007 clause 201.

He said former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had collected billions of rupees for constructing water reservoirs under the dam fund.

PAC has directed Auditor General of Pakistan to conduct audit of the dam fund but the orders were being flouted.

He said he had received a letter from a woman named Tayyaba Gul against former NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal and other officials pertaining to a video scam.

In her letter to him (Chairman PAC Noor Alam Khan), Tayyaba Gul said the applicant faced agony of the trial before the NAB. Javed Iqbal misused his authority.

"How the economy can be revived in the country in the presence of non payment of taxes by the mighty," he said urging heads of political parties to set aside their political differences and take notice of the situation.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz referred the issue to National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules of Procedures and Privilege Committee.